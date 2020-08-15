Buchanan, Sue E.

October 6, 1920 - August 14, 2020 Sue E. Buchanan, 99, of Hickory, went home to be with her Lord Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Sue was born Oct. 6, 1920, in Spindale, and was the daughter of the late Jessie and Annie England. She was a devoted member of West Hickory Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved music and played electric bass guitar in a country gospel band called The Live Wires until she was 86. Painting, sewing, traveling and gardening were all beloved hobbies of hers. She worked faithfully for Shuford Mills, for 37 years, as a payroll clerk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl E. Buchanan "Buck;" daughter, Brenda Sue Poteat; siblings, Homer R. England and Gladys E. Huntley. Sue is survived by grandson, Woody Poteat and Jane, of Vale; granddaughter, Cathy W. Waters and husband, Mike, of Hickory; grandson, Tim Wittenberg and wife, Page, of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Amanda Wittenberg and fiancé, Josh, of Hickory, Holly Wood and husband, Shane, of Hickory, William and Matthew Poteat, both of Vale; and a number of great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Aug. 16, at 3 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Frady officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.