Bryant, Junior Adam

October 20, 1941 - June 22, 2020 Junior Adam Bryant, 78, was called home Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born Oct. 20, 1941, to Junie Adam Bryant and Mary Onie Setzer Bryant in Caldwell County. He was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd Sanford Bryant; three sisters, Beverly Bug Clark, Joanne Bryant Nelson and Bula Jean Adkins. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Fannie Jean Hollars Bryant; two children, Norma Jean Bryant Hartley (husband, Benny Lee) and Keith Gordon Bryant (partner, Willie Street); a granddaughter, Morgan LeAnn Hartley Cook (husband, Hunter Gregory); siblings, Howard "Pete" C. Bryant, Steve Douglas Bryant, Bonnie Nelson, and Linda Martin; and numerous other relatives. Junior "JR" was in the National Guard and U.S. Army. He was discharged due to injury. Later, he became a taxidermist for over 40 years. He was a deer hunter, farmer, father and grandfather. He loved to talk, had an answer for every question, and a plan for every thought. He will be greatly missed by family and every friend he ever made. The world will not be the same without him. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private service at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, with interment following in the church cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at a later time. Our family says, with love, good bye for now and thank you for all you did for us. Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir www.evansfuneralservice.com
