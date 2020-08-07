Bryant, Cody James

May 13, 1995 - August 3, 2020 Mr. Cody James Bryant, 25, formerly of Clover, S.C., passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. A celebration of life service will be held at a later time, for the safety of our family and friends. Cody was born May 13, 1995, in Gastonia. He graduated from Clover High School in 2013 and received a Horticulture Degree from Spartanburg Community College in 2016. Cody worked in the Sports Turf Management field and was formerly employed by Greenville Drive, Myrtle Beach Pelicans, and most recently was the Heads Grounds Keeper with the Hickory Crawdads. Cody loved his family, South Carolina Gamecocks, Sundrop, green, green, baseball fields, making new friends, his ford pickup truck, his dog, Turner, laughing, and pretty girls. Cody James Bryant, "the Legend," onto your field of dreams. Survivors are his mother, Holly Alsobrooks, of Charlotte; father, James H. "Jimmy" Bryant Jr. (Colleen) of Clover, S.C.; maternal grandparents, Wick and Beverly Alsobrooks, of York, S.C.; uncle, David Alsobrooks, of Durham; paternal grandmother, Janie Bryant, of Clover, S.C. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, the Rev. Harry Bryant. Memorials may be made to Moped to Memphis, 625 Hwy. 55 E, Clover, SC 29710. Online condolences may be made to www.mlfordsons.com. M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, S.C. is serving the family of Cody J. Bryant.
