Brown Sr., Grady C.

December 1, 1943 - July 23, 2020 Grady Carroll Brown Sr., 76, of Maiden, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence. Born Dec. 1, 1943, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Lonnie and Mary Ellen Denton Brown. Grady was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He never met a stranger and would help anyone. He was a humble man that everyone who knew him loved and was blessed to know him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Jaylee Newell; two brothers, Wilson Brown and Glover Williams; two sisters, Geneva Harrow and Ruby Weaver; and half sister, Ginnie Williams. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 rears, Gladys Brown of the home; daughter, Angela Brown and Johnny Gilbert of Maiden; son, Grady Brown Jr. and wife, Paula, of Maiden; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Cloey Aultman of Charleston, S.C., and Ellen Bolick of Asheville. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 27, at 6 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden, with Pastor Rick Haug officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.