Brown, Alphonso Negal

February 26, 1968 - August 2, 2020 Alphonso Negal Brown, 52, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Gordon Hospice in Statesville. Born Feb. 26, 1968, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of Dianne Brown of Ayden. He was a machine operator in the fiber optic industry. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Linwood H. Williams and Lena Bell Darden; and great-grandparents, Carrie Brown and Ardlia Williams. He is survived by his wife, Tara Leah Settlemyre Brown; sons, Jeremy Butler, Keonta Brown and Adonis Brown; sister, Iris Brown, of Ayden; mother, Dianne Brown; and two grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m., at Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
11:00AM
497 SR Second Street
Ayden, N.C. 28513
