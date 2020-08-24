Brittain, Keith

September 28, 1961 - August 21, 2020 Keith Allen Brittain, 58, of Newton, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 28, 1961, in Burke County, to Jerry Brittain and Gayle Stamey Ritchie. Keith was a member of Warlick's Baptist Church in Hildebran, and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was employed as an electrical engineer with Duke Power and enjoyed lineman's rodeo, golfing, westerns, 70s music, and building things. Those left to cherish his memory are sons, Justin Brittain and wife, Nicki, of Conover and Garrett Brittain and wife, Jennifer, of Wilmington; sister, Kim Baker and husband, Keith, of Morganton; mother and stepfather, Gayle and Slayton Ritchie of Hickory; and father and stepmother, Jerry and Millie Brittain of Morganton. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Eddie Andrews will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will follow Thursday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m., at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 4:45 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hearts and Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 596, Terrell, NC 28682. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
