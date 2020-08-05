Brice, Ethel L.

April 24, 1940 - July 31, 2020 Mrs. Ethel L. Brice, of Catawba, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home. She was born April 24, 1940, to the late Wade Linebarger and Emma Cornelius. No funeral services will be held. A public viewing will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Tom Rawls FD, 114 N. Main Ave. in Newton.
To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Brice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.