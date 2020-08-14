Booher, Janice Gordon

October 14, 1952 - August 12, 2020 Janice Gordon Booher, 67, born Oct. 14, 1952, entered her eternal rest, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Caroline Caring Hospice House in Newton. 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" She was born in Dante, Va., daughter of the late Elzie and Flossie Phillips Neece. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Gordon; second husband, Fred Booher; two brothers, Andrew and Larry Neece; and two sisters, Imogene Neece, and Wanda Smith. She was a nurse serving Russell County for over ten years. Left to cherish her precious memory are her two children, Tina Gordon Metts and husband, Don, of Hickory and James Clyde Gordon, of Goshen, Va.; two grandchildren, Isaiah and Skylair Pannell, of Hickory, North Carolina; two brothers, Rickey S. Neece and wife, Diana, and Eddie L. Neece and wife, Mary, both of Dante; sister, Penny N. Mirtsching and husband, Richard, of Vale; several nieces and nephews, which she loved dearly; and the devoted and compassionate caregivers she had during her sickness. Psalm 23- "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, funeral services for Janice Gordon Booher will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Va., with the Revs. Darrell Milgrim and Jerry Estep officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood. Pallbearers will be Eddie David Neece, Richard Allen Mirtsching, Ricky David Neece, Jamie Allen Fritts, Mark Anthony Smith, Wesley Andrew Neece, and Johnny Lewis Long Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ben Neece, Daniel Mann, Hunter Neece, and Jackie Bailey. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, following the same restrictions. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 F.M. during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. Castlewood Funeral Home of Castlewood, Va. www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
