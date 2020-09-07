Bolliger, Edna Jeanette Hunsucker

January 17, 1922 - September 4, 2020 Edna Jeanette Hunsucker Bolliger, 98, of Conover, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Elmcroft of Newton. She was born Jan. 17, 1922, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Garland Hunsucker and Anna Mae Smith Hunsucker, being the last member of the Hunsucker family. Jeanette was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Conover and the oldest member of the church. In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Robert Lee "Bob" Bolliger; sisters, Sula Mae Yount of Conover, Bessie Ingle of Conover, Phyllis Barnett of Newton, and Pauline Kiesler of Cary; brothers, Dewey Hunsucker of Conover and Hal Hunsucker of Conover. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Charles Robert "Chuck" Bolliger Sr. and wife, Paula, of Catawba; daughter, Barbara Ann Pumm and late husband, Vernon, of Arizona; grandchildren, Kevin Eugene Cook, Wendy Ann Miller, Charles Robert Bolliger Jr., and Bradley Patrick Bolliger and Sharon; great-grandchildren, Cory Cook, Alysa Cook, Christopher Miller, Cody Miller, Ella Bolliger, Anna Bolliger, Lorelei Bolliger, Adelaide Bolliger, Theron Robert Bolliger, Hutchison Banks Bolliger, Lettie Ann Bolliger, and Davis White; and great-great-grandchildren, Melanie, Cheyenne and Violet Cook. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover with the Rev. Anton Lagoutine officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2126 St. Johns Church Rd. NE, Conover, NC 28613. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com