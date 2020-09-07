Bolick, Micheal Dwight

March 13, 1953 - September 4, 2020 Michael Dwight Bolick, 67, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Carolina Rehab Center of Burke. He was born March 13, 1953, to the late Dwight Bolick and Shirley Weaver Bolick, in Catawba County. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Bolick. Survivors include his sons, Kevin Ashley Bolick of Charlotte, Brandon Lee Bolick and wife, Toni Dearstyne, of Sherrills Ford; grandchildren, Chase Bolick, Ashland Bolick, Chloe Bolick; sister, Debbie Lowery and husband, Steve, of Hickory; and brother, Steve Bolick and wife, Cindy, of Bethlehem. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park. Pastor Earnest Richards will be officiating the service. Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com