Bolick, Fred Lee

February 16, 1938 - August 4, 2020 Mr. Fred Lee Bolick, 82, of Connelly Springs, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his residence, following a period of declining health. Fred was born Feb. 16, 1938, in Caldwell County, to the late Marvin and Mary Killian Bolick. He retired after 30 years of service, for the City of Hickory, and was a member of Wilkie's Grove Baptist Church. After retirement, Fred worked for 10 years at Everett Chevrolet as a beloved shuttle service driver. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings; Bud, Floyd and Tony Bolick, Ethel Church, Lucille Shuford and Coleen Kendal. Survivors include his wife, Lillie McNeely Seagle Bolick, of the home; two stepsons, Tim Seagle and wife, Kathy, of Hickory and Terry Seagle and wife, Denise, of Valdese; sister, Mary Alice Hominga, of Michigan; four grandchildren; Tammy Seagle, Jamie Seagle, Melissa Gross and Bryan Seagle; and six great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m., at Wilkie's Grove Baptist Church, with the Revs. Kenneth Bryant and Thurman Roe officiating. Memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
