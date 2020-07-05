Bolick, Floyd Jay

April 24, 1938 - July 2, 2020 Floyd Bolick, 82, of Hickory, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Frye Regional Hospital. He was born April 24, 1938, in Alexander County, the son of the late James C. Bolick and Zula Mae McKinney Bolick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Edith and Walter Isenhour and Lena and Conrad Moretz. Floyd was a devoted husband and father who worked in the furniture industry for many years. He liked playing cards with his family and making others laugh. Floyd found great enjoyment in antique cars and working in his building. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Hickory. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Carolyn White Bolick; son, Ronnie Bolick and wife, Cybbelle; daughter, Sherry Gilbert and husband, Larry; brother, Howard "Shorty" Bolick; bonus children, Trina Touchton and husband, Bobby, Tammy Revis and husband, Greg; and his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 6, at Woodlawn Memorial Garden in Hickory, with Pastor Jerry Hurley and the Dr. Rev. Bobby Touchton officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Outreach Helping Hands Ministry at Lakeview Baptist Church, 4080 N. Center St., Hickory, NC 28601. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
