Bolick, Faye Teague Costner

September 13, 1941 - July 22, 2020 Faye Teague Costner Bolick, 78, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Trinity Ridge. Born Sept. 13, 1941, in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Margaret Frye Costner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, her husband of 57 years, Hugh Bolick; daughter, Angela Bolick; brother, Sam Costner; sisters, Carolyn Shook, Pat Costner and Maryanne Harrold. Survivors include her son, David Bolick; twin sister, Gaye Lail; and brother, Thomas Costner. Service date is yet to be determined. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com

