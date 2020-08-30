Bolick, Caleb Hoyle "Baldy"

May 23, 1941 - August 28, 2020 Caleb Hoyle "Baldy" Bolick, 79, of Maiden, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. "Baldy" was born May 23, 1941, in Catawba County, to the late Kermit Killian Bolick and the late Bernice Laney Bolick. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Center View Baptist Church in Maiden and Masonic Lodge #592. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Bolick; sister, Peggy Carroll; and brother-in-law, Bill Carroll. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rita Watts Bolick of the home; two sons, Jonathan Bolick (Lisa) of Lincolnton and Wesley Bolick (Leia) of Concord; daughter, Crystal Steele (Jeff) of Maiden; six grandchildren, Josh Steele, Ethan Bolick, Jarrett Bolick, Madison Steele, Emily Steele, and Cameron Bolick; brother, Steve Bolick (Karen) of Denver, N.C.; sister, Joy Sigmon (Kenneth) of Denver; and numerous nieces and nephews The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m., at Center View Baptist Church in Maiden with the Rev. Glenn Sellers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 544. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Center View Baptist Church, Catawba County Humane Society, Masonic Home for Children, or Catawba County Meals on Wheels. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com