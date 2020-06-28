Bolick, Bertha

March 27, 1932 - June 26, 2020 Mrs. Bertha Marie Laney Lail Bolick, 88, of Hudson, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Brian Center Hickory East, following a period of declining health. Bertha was born March 27, 1932, in Caldwell County, to the late James H. Laney and Faye Poarch Laney. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Center Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Melvin Eugene Lail and Dexter Bolick; sisters, Ploma Chester, Ruby Cannon, and Gloria Chaddock; and brother, James W. Laney. She is survived by her son, Michael Lail and wife, Carolyn; granddaughter, Jessica Beane and husband, Scott; grandson, Houston Beane; brother-in-law, Robert Cannon; sisters-in-law, Rosie Lail and Mabel Laney; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and church family. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645; or Center Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1043, Hudson, NC 28638. Mackie Funeral Service www.mackiefh.com

