Bogle, Brian Edward

January 22, 1975 - July 26, 2020 Brian Edward Bogle, 45, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence. Born Jan. 22, 1975, in Louisville, Ky., to Ronald Edward Bogle of Canton and Al Jean Morton Bogle of Hickory. Brian attended Hickory High School where he was on the varsity soccer team. He was president of his Youth Council at First Baptist Church and an Eagle Scout. While attending Elon University he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He was a senior sales manager with Hartford Insurance Company. An avid fly fisherman and longtime member of Trout Unlimited, Brian was involved in Project Healing Waters, a non-profit that provides fishing experiences for injured military service members. Brian was a member of First Baptist Church in Hickory where he was on the finance committee and volunteered in the nursery. He deeply loved his family and enjoyed helping coach his sons' rec sports teams. In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Frances Lee Clark Bogle of Hickory; two sons, Harrison Edward Bogle and Spencer Emery Bogle, both of Hickory; his brother, Jeffrey Howard Bogle and wife, Deanna Bogle, of Hickory; and three nephews, Ari Sain Holman and Guire Louis Bogle, both of Hickory, and George Alexander Clark III of Albertson, N.Y.; and his niece, Laynie Jackson Clark of Alberston, N.Y. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or to Project Healing Waters, P.O. Box 695, LaPlata, MD 20646. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
