Blocker, Shirley Ann Ferrell

March 18, 1939 - August 17, 2020 Shirley Ann Ferrell Blocker, 81, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Shirley was born March 18, 1939, in Payne, Ohio, but grew up in Ft. Wayne, Ind. She was the daughter of the late James and Martha Reimer Ferrell. In addition to her parents, was preceded in death by her siblings, Margaret, Bill, Tom, Jack, Pauline, Arleen and Joe; a brother-in-law, James Peck; and a sister-in-law, Carol Blocker. She was a blessed stay at home mom, licensed braillist documented in the Library of Congress, was a candy striper and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Music was always important to Shirley. She sang in the Atlanta Symphony Chorus, as well as many other choirs over the years, including the choir at Corinth Reformed Church where she was a member. She only stopped singing in the choir within the last couple years so she could sit in the pew with her beloved husband. Shirley loved Jesus Christ, music, and spreading the word of the Lord. Encouraging people through her greeting cards was a personal ministry for her. Without fail, she sent cards for every occasion and always with a personal note in each. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Curtis Lee Blocker of the home; children, the Rev. Lori Dawn Blocker of Hickory, Penny Leannette Blocker Zaccaria and husband, Scott Price Zaccaria, of Tierra Verde, Fla., and Marty Beth Blocker Simmons and husband, Michael Wayne Simmons, of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Emily Caroline Simmons and fiancé, Zachary Ryan Miller, of Taylorsville, Ethan Michael Simmons of Charlotte, Hunter Zachary Zaccaria of Tierra Verde, Fla.; great-granddaughter, Paisley Elizabeth Miller of Taylorsville; sister-in-law, Gloria Jean Blocker Peck of Lake Placid, Fla.; two brothers-in-law, Richard Earl Blocker of San Antonio, Texas, and R.W. Jim Harris of Atlanta, Ga; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Shirley will lie in state Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Corinth Reformed Church. A celebration of her life will be held at the church Thursday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. Bob Thompson officiating. Due to limited seating, the service will also be live streamed on the church website at www.corinthtoday.org/live. Burial will follow in the church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Corinth Reformed Church, Music Ministry, 150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
