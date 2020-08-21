Black, Betty

November 4, 1929 - August 20, 2020 Betty Hensley Black, 90, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn. She was born Nov. 4, 1929, in Seminole County, Okla., to the late James and Ida May Luallen Hensley. Betty was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church in Catawba. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raeford Fay Black; brothers, Otis Clark, Bob Hensley, and James Hensley; sisters, Pauline McDonald, Hazel Kiker, Lois Johnson, Mae Drum; and brother-in-law, Jack Mooney. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Douglas Black and wife, LaRue, of Conover; brother, Tom Hensley and wife, Wanda, of Preston, Okla.; sister, Jean Mooney of Lawton, Okla.; granddaughter, Emily Workman and husband, Brady; great-grandson, Levi Elliot Workman. A graveside service to celebrate Betty's life will be held Sunday, Aug. 23, at Pisgah United Methodist Church cemetery in Catawba. The Rev. Buddy Compton will officiate. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
3:00PM
4950 Little Mountain Rd
Catawba, NC 28609
