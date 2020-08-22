 Skip to main content
Black, Betty Hensley

Betty Hensley Black, 90, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. A graveside service to celebrate Betty's life will be held Sunday, Aug. 23, at 3 p.m., at Pisgah United Methodist Church cemetery in Catawba. The Black family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton.

Aug 23
Graveside Service
Sunday, August 23, 2020
3:00PM
Pisgah United Methodist Church
4950 Little Mountain Rd
Catawba, NC 28609
