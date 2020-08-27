Berry, Len

December 20, 1950 - August 25, 2020 Cecil Leonard "Len" Berry, 69, of Rutherford College, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, after a period of declining health, at Carolina Rehab Center of Burke in Connelly Springs. Born Dec. 20, 1950, in Burke County, Len was the son of Jean Berry of Rutherford College, and the late Jack Berry. He retired from Quaker Furniture and was a truck driver for many years. He loved watching Tarheels basketball and NASCAR Racing. Len was preceded in death by his father, Jack; wife, Ronda; and stepdaughter, Amber Hollifield. He is survived by his mother, Jean Berry; son, David Berry and wife, Melisa, of Connelly Springs; daughter, Jackie Kahill and husband, Michael, of Hickory; stepdaughter, Brandi Troutman and husband, Matt, of Destin, Fla.; stepson, Brad York; brother, Kenneth Berry of Hickory; brother, Randy Berry and wife, Jackie, of Rutherford College; grandchildren, Hannah Evans and husband, Dean, of Connelly Springs; Bergin Berry; Kyndal and Katy Kahill; and great-granddaughter, Lillie Evans. The family plans to hold a private memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Rutherford College; or Carolina Rehab of Burke. The family would like to thank the staff at Carolina Rehab for their service to Mr. Berry. www.heritagefuneralservices.com