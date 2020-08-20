Benton, Clarence "Russell"

September 28, 1932 - August 16, 2020 Clarence Russell Benton, 87, of Benton, Ark., passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Benton, of the home; children, Evelyn Champion (Rusty) of Hickory, Susan Benton Wilson (Gene) of Charlotte, Elaine Tucker of Hickory, Clarence Benton II of Conover; stepdaughter, Laura Long (Dana) of Hot Springs, Ariz.; and brother, Elbert Benton of Yadkinville; four grandchildren, one stepgrandchild; seven great-grandchildren, and one great-stepgrandchild. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donnie Pons; father, Ralph Benton; and infant, Claude Dempsey Benton. Russell was born Sept. 28, 1932, in Morganton, and graduated from Morganton High School, in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, then spent the entire remainder of his working career serving his country full-time in the N.C. Army National Guard, achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. Upon retirement, he moved to Benton, where he enjoyed hunting, golfing, reading, bird watching, camping, and playing cards with his friends. He had a sweet spirit, kind smile, and fierce courage, all of which earned him the title of "Bonus Dad" from his stepdaughter Laura. He taught his children respect and the value of a good day's work by the example he set. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Smith Family Funeral Hone www.smithfamilycares.com
