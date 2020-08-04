Beckom, Mary "Hilda" Mims

February 23, 1932 - August 1, 2020 Mary "Hilda" Mims Beckom, 88, of Hickory, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Born Feb. 23, 1932, to Kenneth and Emily (Cody) Mims, Hilda was a life-long resident of Hickory. She is survived by her two sons, Joel and Tom; daughter-in-law, Lore; grandchildren, Emily, Luke and Lianna; and great-grandchildren, Raleigh and Emery. She was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy; and husband, Everette. Hilda was a graduate from Hickory High School. She was employed in furniture administration for many years, retiring from Trinity Lutheran Home in 2008. During those years, Hilda was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother "Nanny". As the family matriarch and a devout Christian, she led by example, impressing upon her family principles of goodness, kindness, love, mercy and grace, as guided by her Heavenly Father. Having been self-taught on the piano at an early age, Hilda played in the church since age 12 and, for many years, she was the organist for First Church of God. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the pandemic, a private ceremony is being held for only the immediate family at this time. At a later, undetermined date, the family will have a celebration of life service in her memory. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.