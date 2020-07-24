Beatty, Martha Christine "Gail" Mikeal

September 9, 1949 - July 22, 2020 Martha Christine "Gail" Mikeal Beatty, 70, of Catawba, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. She was born Sept. 9, 1949, in Caldwell County; the daughter of the late Henry Truesdale and Dorothy Mikeal Mathis. She was a member of Catawba Church of Christ and retired CNA in the home health industry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Dale Beatty; and brother, Gary Mikeal. She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Setzer of Newton; sister, Susan Truesdale of Catawba; brother, James Truesdale of Florida; granddaughters, Caitlyn Beatty, and Sara Setzer; grandson, Garrett Setzer; and great-granddaughter, Jasper Miller. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, July 27, at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends, following the service, at the grave. Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
