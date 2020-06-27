Beach, Harold

August 8, 1967 - June 25, 2020 Harold "Captain Jack" Beach, 52, of Newton, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Bennett Funeral Service of Newton.
Service information
Jun 28
Memorial Service
Sunday, June 28, 2020
3:00PM
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church
2103 Mt. Olive Church Road
Newton, NC 28658
