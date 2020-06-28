Beach, Harold "Captain Jack"

August 8, 1967 - June 25, 2020 Harold "Captain Jack" Beach, 52, of Newton, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 8, 1967, in Catawba County to the late Louis William Beach and Rachel Scronce Beach. Captain Jack was a member of North Newton Baptist Church in Newton and a United States Army veteran. He was employed with Shurtape Technologies as a production manager and WNNC Radio as a Sports Director. Captain Jack also served on the Shuford Credit Union Board of Directors, coached numerous youth sport teams and was an avid golfer. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 21 years, Paula Bridges Beach of the home; son, Wesley Garrett Reynolds and wife, Amanda, of Elgin, S.C.; daughter, Christina Burns Minish and husband, Kenneth, of Conover; brothers, William "Mac" Beach and wife, LeeAnn, of Whiteriver, Ariz., and Allen "Mark" Beach and wife, Tammy, of Newton; grandchildren, Caleb Reynolds, Nathaniel Reynolds, Hailey Reynolds and Savannah Minish. A memorial service with military honors by Amvets Post 76-Hickory to celebrate Captain Jack's life will be held today (Sunday, June 28), at 3 p.m., at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Newton. The Rev. Tommy Young will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service. www.bennettfuneralservice.com www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
3:00PM
2103 Mt. Olive Church Road
Newton, NC 28658
