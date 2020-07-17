Bass, Jeffrey "Jeff" Allen

August 13, 1977 - July 14, 2020 Jeffrey "Jeff" Allen Bass, 42, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 13, 1977, in Iredell County, to Linda Keyes and Rick Bass. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, J.J. "Bill" Bass Jr.; maternal grandmother, Willa Dean Adcock; and aunt, Rebecca Adcock. Jeff was a loving dad to Kennedy, the light of his life. Until a back injury sidelined him, he loved being on the road in a long haul truck. Around the house, Jeff was the ultimate handyman. He could fix anything and enjoyed helping his friends and family get things working. He will be missed. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kennedy Bass, of the home; mother, Linda Keyes and husband, Darrell Beam of Hickory; father, Rick Bass and wife, Pat of Concord; three brothers, Christopher Bass and wife, Kim of Hickory, Justin Bass of Concord, and Robert Keyes Jr. of Winston Salem; sister, Emily Bourgette and husband, Justin of Essex, Mass.; maternal grandfather, Ralph Adcock of Hickory; paternal grandmother, Eva Bass of Conover; nephews, Christopher, Garrett, Tyler, and Henry; and niece, Mary. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, in the fellowship hall at Unity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Tom Gentry officiating. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.