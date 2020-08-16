Barnes, James Thomas "Tommy"

March 28, 1934 - August 14, 2020 James Thomas "Tommy" Barnes, 86, of Newton, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Sherrills Ford Hospice House. Born March 28, 1934, he was the son of the late Jonas Herring Barnes and Mary Eleanor Kirby Barnes. Tommy graduated from Kenly High School in Kenly, in 1952. He married Alice Beal Barnes April 16, 1978. Tommy attended Beth Eden Lutheran Church and retired from Southwood Furniture. He and Alice enjoyed traveling after his retirement. Tommy loved entertaining at nursing homes by playing his guitar and singing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Harry Barnes; and sisters, Katherine B. Huddleston, Gladys B. Slaughter and Emma B. Thompson. Tommy is survived by his wife of 42 years, Alice Beal Barnes; son, R. "Tony" Barnes of Lake Clear, N.Y.; daughters, Donna Barnes Sanders and husband, Ed, of Newark, Del., and Anne Barnes Lawing of Charlotte; grandchildren, Cody Barnes, David Sanders, Beth Sanders Coffman; and great-grandchildren, Emily Sanders, James Sanders, Lauren Sanders and Nicholas Coffman. A graveside service will he held Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m., at Eastview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory www.willisreynoldsfh.com
