Barlowe, The Rev. Frank Horace

April 2, 1935 - August 2, 2020 The Rev. Frank Horace Barlowe, 85, of Conover, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Carolina Rehab Center of Burke. Frank was born April 2, 1935, in McDowell County to the late Oren James Barlowe and Millie Williams Barlowe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Ledford Barlowe; brother, Lawrence Barlowe; sister, Frances Dillingham; two half brothers, Erselle and Omer Barlowe; and half sister, Goldie Condrey He is survived by three sons, Curtis Barlowe and Susan, of Vale, Keith Barlowe and Susan, of Hickory, Steve Barlowe and Jana, of Morganton; daughter, Teresa Johnson and Tim, of Ohio; brother, Ambrose Barlowe of Marion; half sister, Edith Hollifield of Marion; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. A graveside aervice will held Friday Aug. 7, at 1 p.m., at McDowell Memorial Park in Marion, with Pastor Dennis Pitts officiating. Memorials may be made to Huntington Hills Church of God in Hickory. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
