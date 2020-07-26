Barlow, Barry Lee

August 12, 1955 - July 24, 2020 Barry Lee Barlow, 64, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at his home. He was born to James Rowe and Lillian Novella Barlow in Catawba County. Barry worked in the furniture industry specifically for Leather Craft Furniture for 40 years. Barry enjoyed anything outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and metal detecting. Those left to cherish the memory of Barry include his wife of 46 years, Phyllis Guinn Barlow; son, Ritchie Barlow and wife, Molly; daughter, Christie Miller and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Cade Miller, Jace Miller, Miles Barlow and Vada Barlow. He also leaves behind one sister, Sandy Skinnell and husband, Paul; brother, Mike Barlow and wife, Jennifer; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Frye and husband, Mark, Becky Stamey and husband, Tim; brother-in-law, Mark Guinn and wife, Becky; along with a number of nieces and nephews including a special family friend, Ronnie Frye. A memorial service will be held at Alexander Funeral Service Chapel Thursday, July 30, at 5 p.m. Pastor Darren Peterson will be officiating. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service www.alexfuneralservice.com
