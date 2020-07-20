Barger, Richard Blain

March 9, 1935 - July 18, 2020 Richard Blain Barger, 85, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, after hosting his family at his Conover home, following a brief illness. Born March 9, 1935, in Catawba County, he was a dedicated husband and father and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the son of the late Harry McKinley and Nellie Bost Barger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Lois Arrowood, Burnell Clontz and Betty Jean Martin; and four brothers, Jessie Lee Barger, Cecil Barger, Everett Barger and Ray Barger. Richard spent his entire working career as an employee of Century Furniture Company in Hickory, and was a longtime member of what was formerly Church of The Master in Hickory. He spent many years playing Santa Claus and giving candy to the youth of the church during the Christmas season. His passions included deep-sea fishing and among his favorite places to visit was Myrtle Beach, S.C. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanette Matthews Barger of the home; sons, Ricky Barger of Charlotte and Danny Barger of Lenoir; granddaughters, Jennifer Barger of Hudson and Samantha Barger of Lenoir; great-grandsons, Bradley Barger, Andrew Barger and Mason Kidd of Hudson; and great-granddaughter, Chloe Kidd of Hudson. Richard will be missed by those who knew and loved him. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, July 21, at 3 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home, with Rev. Sandi Hood officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Catawba Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peace United Church of Christ at 2230 29th Ave. Dr. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
