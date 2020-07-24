Ballew, Joyce

April 27, 1945 - July 20, 2020 Joyce Shook Ballew, 75, of Denver, N.C., passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. She was born April 27, 1945, in Catawba County to the late Charles Robert Shook and Macie Blalock Shook. Joyce was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Claremont and managed a laundromat in Denver, N.C. She loved to watch soap operas, racing and drink Diet Coke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Pauline Chandler and Betty Jean Hicks. Those left to cherish her memory are her lifemate of 28 years, Robert "Bob" Hudspeth of Denver, N.C.; son, Richard Caldwell of Claremont; daughters, Annette Swanson and husband, Mike, of Lenoir and Stacy Lynn Caldwell of Morganton; and grandchildren, Stacie Swanson and Kristin Swanson. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Tommy Young will officiate. Burial will follow at Shiloh United Methodist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1648 Shiloh Rd., Claremont, NC 28610. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
2:00PM
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
1:00PM-1:45PM
7878 NC Highway 16
Newton, NC 28658
