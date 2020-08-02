Baker, Rodney Layne

October 16, 1963 - March 17, 2020 Rodney Layne Baker, 56, of Conover, rode up to his eternal home Tuesday, March 17, 2020, while singing praises to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, along the way, after a tragic industrial accident. He was a band saw operator most of his life and music director at St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover for over 17 years. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, riding his Harley and spending time with his family. He also was an avid musician, able to play the piano, bass guitar, acoustic guitar, trombone, hand bells and just about anything he wanted to. He had a unique personality and could reach out to people in many different areas of life; and also spread the love of Jesus Christ to all who would listen. Whether of his own beliefs or not, he was able to reach into their hearts, both young and old. Born Oct. 16, 1963, he was the son of Harold Phillip and Shelbie Keisler Baker of Conover. In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Lisa H. Baker of Conover; mother-in-law, Charlotte Cranford of Conover; daughter, Carmen Haithcock of Washington D.C.; brother, Randy Baker and wife, Monica, of Conover,; sister-in-law, Charlene Robinson and husband, Johnny, (deceased) of Charlotte; brothers-in-law, Waiter Cranford and wife, Gail, of Conover; Michael Cranford and wife, Kris, of Inverness, Fla; and numerous nieces and nephews. A musical celebration of life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover Sunday, Aug. 9, at 3 p.m., with receiving afterwards. The service will be live streamed and archived at St John's Lutheran Church Conover on YouTube for live viewings and later views as well. Rodney will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. We know that he is now in the presence of God, singing with the Angels. Donations can be given to St. John's Lutheran Church and earmark to music ministry. The family request the families of pallbearers, Robert Kearns, Tom Aiken, Dewayne Hunsuckers, Derek Baker, Dylan Baker and Kevin Dieter, sit with them during the funeral service. The family encourages the use of face masks and social distancing. Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
