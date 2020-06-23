Baker, Jeffrey Charles

June 21, 2020 Jeffrey Charles Baker, 60, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Jeffrey Charles Baker.
Service information
Jun 24
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
12:00PM
Resurrected Life Church
130 27th St. S.W.
Hickory, N.C. 28602
