Arndt Jr., Eubert "A.B." Allen

October 11, 1937 - August 26, 2020 Eubert "A.B." Allen Arndt Jr., 82, of Stanley, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his residence. Eubert was born Oct. 11, 1937, in Cleveland County, to the late Eubert Allen Arndt Sr. and Marie Cline Arndt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lana Patricia King Arndt. He was the best father, father-in-law and grandpa anyone could ever ask for. He had the biggest heart of anyone we know and loved his grandchildren immensely. No doubt in our mind that he is resting safely in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He's no longer in pain and no longer suffering. We are absolutely positive that he was met by the biggest, prettiest smile and biggest hug from the love of his life, Lana. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Claremont. He is survived by two sons, Jeffery Arndt (Kit) of Cary and Jonathan Arndt (Cristl) of Cary; stepson, Brian Nance (Mandie) of Concord; three grandchildren, Jennifer Arndt, Brookelyn Nance, Tyler Preston Nance; closest friends, David and Letty Criscoe of Concord and Lee Wright of Stanley. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 31, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Steve Owenby officiating. The family will receive friends, following the service, in the cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cold Water Ministries - Westport Baptist Church, 2372 Lakeshore Rd. S, Denver, NC 28037. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days. We are all heartbroken.