Adams, Catherine Andrews

Catherine Andrews Adams, passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lenoir. Catherine was the loving mother of four children, Debby Henderson (Jim), Van Adams (Dianne), Chuck Adams (Tammy) and Scott Adams (Anja); seven grandchildren, Julie Coletti, Jill Vasquez (Myers), Matt Walker (Gabby), Nathan Adams, Sarah Christas (George), Rachel Kersey (Parker), and Lucas Adams; and seven great-grandchildren. She was also the loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Catherine was born during the Great Depression in Cramerton. She grew up surrounded by family and friends that remained close for a lifetime. She attended Brevard College, where she met and married Houston L. Adams. Besides her family, her other love was her work with the American Red Cross. She retired as executive director of the Catawba chapter of the American Red Cross in the early 1990s. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Red Cross. Catherine's interment will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, where she was a long-time member. Service will be a private grave side service. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, C.O. and Ivera Andrews; sister, Lois Mcinville; and good friend, Ken Hanks. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
