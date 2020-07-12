July 5, 2020 On Sunday, July 5, 2020, Larry Abernathy, beloved husband, and loving father of three daughters and grandfather to two grandsons, passed away peacefully at the age of 80, surrounded by family. Larry was born in North Carolina to Bill and Edith Abernathy. Larry enlisted in the Air Force out of High School and served his country proudly. Larry had a full life and had many careers. He served over 20 years in law enforcement in Catawba County, working as a dispatcher, deputy sheriff, and magistrate. Larry was also a well-known photographer for several newspapers including the Hickory Daily Record as well as the Delaware State News in Dover, Del. Larry was a familiar face at fire and accident scenes throughout Catawba County and was well known for his passion to cover stories any hour, day or night. He told his family the first time he saw "Photo by Larry Abernathy" printed in the Hickory Daily Record at the age of 15, it put a hook in him. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Bill, and his mother, Edith. He is survived by his wife, Eve; his three children, Rene (husband, Richard) Sanderson, Debra (husband, Mike and children, Stephanie and Michael) Phelps, and Wendy (husband, Andy and children, Nick and Matt) Tipling; his sister, Brenda Wells; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. Larry is already deeply missed, and his family cherishes the time they had with him. The entire Abernathy family would like to extend a "thank you" to friends and loved ones for their prayers and support during these past several months. Larry could never stand to see an animal go hungry so in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Danny and Ron's Rescue in Camden, S.C., at dannyronsrescue.org/donate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a small family service will be held at this time. A memorial service for Larry will be held to celebrate his life as soon as it is possible. Burroughs Funeral Home of Murrells Inlet, S.C., is assisting the family, www.burroughsfh.com.
