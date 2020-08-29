Abee, Deane C.

October 25, 1929 - August 26, 2020 Deane Canipe Abee, 90, of Maiden, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Deane was born Oct. 25, 1929, in Lincoln County to the late James N. Canipe and Monta Cook Canipe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Ray Abee; three brothers, Charles Ray, Shuford, and Paul Canipe; two sisters, Bertha Parker and Carrie Marlowe. She is survived by two daughters, Marsha Long (Wayne) of Maiden and Pamela Abee of Conover; three brothers, Mack Canipe of Charlotte, Bob Canipe of Maiden, and Bill Canipe of Lincolnton; sister, Naomi "Tut" Robinson of Lincolnton; three grandsons, Brian Long (Christy) of Wellford, S.C., Collin Cooper of Burlington, and John Charles Cooper of Conover; two granddaughters, Lori Long of Maiden and Kendra Chilton (Mark) of Burlington; great-grandson, James Nolan Chilton of Burlington; and great-granddaughter, Catherine Kelly Long of Wellford. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m., at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church in Maiden with the Rev. Dr. Jason Guyer officiating. The body will lie-in-state, prior to the service, from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will speak to friends at the grave. Memorials may be made to Mays Chapel United Methodist Church in Maiden. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com