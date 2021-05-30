OAKLYNN
A woman died in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Catawba County, according to a news release from the N.C. Highway Patrol.
A Conover man died in a single-vehicle wreck on N.C. 16 early Monday morning.
Hickory police are investigating a hit-and-run on U.S. 321 on Monday afternoon near the Waffle House restaurant.
A familiar face is returning to his old stomping grounds at Hickory High, as Joe Glass has been selected as the Red Tornadoes' new head footba…
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office announced eight arrests in May on various charges, including drug and larceny charges.
Some Hickory-area restaurants have eased their policies requiring masks after Gov. Roy Cooper’s order earlier this month removing the mask man…
'An angel was watching over sweet Wyatt:' Mother involved in single-vehicle wreck Sunday says a miracle saved her baby
A mother who crashed her car Sunday said it was divine intervention that protected the people in the car, including her 1-year-old child.
'Everybody's dead:' Double murder trial begins with opening statements, testimony from victim's brother
The trial of a Hickory man charged in a March 2016 double homicide began with opening statements and witness testimony Thursday.
Check out our weekly Buzz Briefs section for local happenings in the Catawba Valley.
Catawba County saw an average of 13 new COVID-19 cases per day for the past week, as of Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health data.