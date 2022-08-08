Notable Neighbors Atia and Isam Shamseldin: Twins reunite as Hickory police officers

Throughout their lives, Isam and Atia Shamseldin have stuck close together.

They’ve been in each other’s lives since the beginning. The men, 23, are twins, with Atia being slightly older than Isam.

Atia and Isam were raised in eastern North Carolina. Their father was from Egypt and their mother from North Carolina and they got to experience both cultures, at times taking trips to Egypt.

Atia described their childhood as “kind of like having a sleepover with your best friend all the time,” while Isam recalled the friendly competition between them.

They both developed an interest in criminal justice and both went to East Carolina University to study the subject.

After college, their paths diverged. Isam came to work for the Hickory Police Department while Atia went to work in Rocky Mount.

This summer, the two brothers were reunited again when Atia joined HPD. He was sworn in at the department in June and was set to finish his training Sunday.

The Shamseldin twins sat down recently to talk about their careers in law enforcement. The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On how they became interested in law enforcement:

Atia: Our dad, actually one of his best friends was the sheriff of the county. Spent a lot of time with him. Not necessarily law enforcement related but just speaking with him, things of that nature.

Just kind of how he was, how he presented himself just gave us a closer look into law enforcement.

Between that and then our mother had a friend that was a District Court judge over there and just seeing that side of law enforcement as well, just kind of compiling everything together and made us grow an interest into criminal justice.

Isam: Seeing our dad’s friend all the time and he was always a happy man. He got to help people and have a little bit of adrenaline, I guess. You kind of get the best of both worlds. He just always seemed to be a happy guy.

On how and why they decided to come to the Hickory Police Department:

Isam: I was trying to figure out the best community-oriented police agency that I could find.

There were just so many articles and even our motto, PACT, one of the letters is “Community,” so it’s just a different version of policing than you see in the news and stuff, especially two years ago when we were trying to get into law enforcement.

Just so many articles about Hickory and their involvement in the community.

I mean, you can arrest people and stuff like that all day but it’s not as rewarding.

I can’t count the times I’ll be sitting in a parking lot typing a report and somebody will walk up to my car thinking I’m somebody else and then they realize I’m not whoever they thought they were walking up to and then they’ll tell me some kind of story where that officer and them had some type of good interaction.

It’s a dozen plus times. It’s not an uncommon thing. That’s a really good thing to note.

Atia: Rocky Mount’s a decent sized agency as far as their citizen population and things like that so it was a good starting point. I kind of knew I didn’t want to retire from there to begin with but knew I wanted to start somewhere.

They have a decently high crime rate so I got a really good experience working on different things and just having that outreach with so much different crime going on at once.

I think Rocky Mount wasn’t exactly where Hickory’s at (in terms of community involvement). That kind of is what (brought me) to Hickory.

Looking at them, they’re already at where a lot or organizations want to be at just with their outreach in general.

On how they feel working together at the same department:

Atia: It’s my understanding we’re going to be on the same shift, just different places in the city, so close but not exactly right on top of each other.

We probably won’t see each other much but either way I think it will be really enjoyable. Throughout life, we’ve kind of been together through everything. This is just another chapter in that aspect.

It’s really fun. By all means, all of law enforcement is brothers and sisters but just having an actual brother, blood brother kind of working with you is really interesting.

Isam: I think it will definitely be kind of cool working with him but it is like a big family here, honestly, so I kind of look at him the same way I look at everybody else in uniform.