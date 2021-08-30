Notable Neighbor: Mary Yount wants to put Newton on the map

Mary Yount spends many of her days walking the streets of downtown Newton, stopping in at restaurants, shops and other businesses.
As the new Main Street director for the city of Newton, she coordinates Newton’s downtown revitalization and supports the Downtown Newton Development Association. She’s been in the role about a month, and is getting to know business owners who she’ll work with regularly to bring more life to Newton.
“Right now, one month in, I can’t say infinitely my effect on Newton. I can say that being present daily in downtown is being noticed,” Yount said. “Merchants are expressing, ‘How nice to see you walking around taking things in.’”
She is working to meet every business owner downtown, which covers about 120 businesses, she said.
Yount is originally from a small town in Tennessee, but has spent the past 25 years living in Wake Forest, North Carolina. She worked for the Wake Forest Area Chamber of Commerce and the Knightdale Chamber of Commerce before moving into Main Street work in Oxford, North Carolina. She was the city’s downtown development director for three years.
“I was looking for a new and challenging way to connect with entrepreneurs,” Yount said. “The opportunity in Oxford seemed to fit that desire in me.”
Yount decided to take on Newton’s downtown development to be closer to family. She was also impressed by the city’s efforts to grow Newton, she said.
“I wanted to be a partner with a city and council who think progressively in moving downtown and community development forward — creating Newton as a destination,” Yount said.
Yount recently discussed her goals and motivations. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What do you hope
to achieve as Main
Street director?I want to increase the destination profile of Newton’s downtown business district. I want to have people say, “I got it, saw it, experienced it in Newton, NC” and for others to know exactly where Newton is.
This awareness doesn’t come overnight and takes a ton of partners. I am developing partners and building trust to get the first thing accomplished.
Finally, I am present on the streets in downtown and working with intention to create a sustainable Downtown Newton Development Association.
Do you have a passion for you work?
Yes, when I hear about each entrepreneur’s passionate and compelling story of how and why they started doing what they are passionate about, there is an energy, a spirit and gift that they give you sharing that story.
Often it gives me chills when I hear how all the stars aligned for them to step out on the courageous journey of business ownership. Their individual stories are what keep me positive building community.
What motivates you?
Learning and growing as an individual.
What do you like most about Newton?
The historical and cultural vibe of Newton. And everyone’s excitement about the future.
What is the most important thing about you that people should know?
I genuinely care about community development. Even when I get it wrong, I still care about the impact and outcomes.