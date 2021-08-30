Notable Neighbor: Mary Yount wants to put Newton on the map

Mary Yount spends many of her days walking the streets of downtown Newton, stopping in at restaurants, shops and other businesses.

As the new Main Street director for the city of Newton, she coordinates Newton’s downtown revitalization and supports the Downtown Newton Development Association. She’s been in the role about a month, and is getting to know business owners who she’ll work with regularly to bring more life to Newton.

“Right now, one month in, I can’t say infinitely my effect on Newton. I can say that being present daily in downtown is being noticed,” Yount said. “Merchants are expressing, ‘How nice to see you walking around taking things in.’”

She is working to meet every business owner downtown, which covers about 120 businesses, she said.

Yount is originally from a small town in Tennessee, but has spent the past 25 years living in Wake Forest, North Carolina. She worked for the Wake Forest Area Chamber of Commerce and the Knightdale Chamber of Commerce before moving into Main Street work in Oxford, North Carolina. She was the city’s downtown development director for three years.

“I was looking for a new and challenging way to connect with entrepreneurs,” Yount said. “The opportunity in Oxford seemed to fit that desire in me.”