Nominations accepted for CVCC alumni awards

HICKORY — Nominations for 2022 Distinguished Alumni Awards are being accepted through Friday by the Catawba Valley Community College Alumni Association.

Nominations can be made online at www.cvcc.edu/Alumni/Distinguished-Alumni-Award.cfm.

Alumni who have been awarded a degree, diploma or certificate or who have earned career credentials at CVCC may be nominated.

Individuals who have brought distinction to themselves, credit to the college and genuine benefit to their communities in one or more of the following ways are eligible: exceptional accomplishment in their chosen field; exceptional service in local, state or national affairs; or exceptional service in support of Catawba Valley Community College; and inspirational impact/transformational CVCC experience.

“CVCC creates champions in all facets of the workforce,” said CVCC Alumni Affairs Director Melanie Zimmermann. “The Distinguished Alumni Award program recognizes those who are making the greatest impact with their educations.”

The CVCC Alumni Association was founded in 2015 to offer alumni re-engagement opportunities. It is open to students who earned a degree, diploma or credential that advanced their career. Benefits of alumni membership include free access to an exclusive discount marketplace at retailers, dining and entertainment venues nationwide. Visit www.cvcc.edu/alumni for more information on the CVCC Alumni Association.

For more information on the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Awards, contact Zimmermann at 828-327-7000 ext. 4598 or email her at mzimmermann@cvcc.edu.