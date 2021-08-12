NO COLLAR
Investors are bringing new life into a familiar downtown Newton restaurant space.
'My blood run cold:' Victim's family reacts to first court appearance of Tangela and Eric Parker in Catawba County court
Nearly seven months after Michelle Marlow was killed at her workplace in Hickory, the couple charged in her death made their first appearance …
Editor's note: This story was updated at 10:05 a.m on August 9 to correct an error.
Prison sentences for 11 members of a methamphetamine trafficking ring in Catawba, Lincoln, Caldwell and Alexander counties were handed down th…
The Division of Water Resources is investigating a spill of roughly 38,500 gallons of wastewater into Lake Hickory, according to a release fro…
Tangela and Eric Parker, the fugitives from Alexander County wanted in the shooting death of a woman at a Hickory furniture plant, have been r…
Sending her kids to school was a difficult decision last year for Sarah Luhrs, a Catawba County Schools parent.
Used car prices around the country have surged and Hickory has not been spared.
Get rid of your bird feeders, advise wildlife experts, who say that's one way to keep birds safe from a new disease.
A state board approved a bond to fund several highway projects, including part of the widening of U.S. 321 to six lanes.