No. 5 Red Hawks win Region 10 opener, defeat Sea Devils

The fifth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team won its conference opener on the road Saturday, dispatching Cape Fear for a 3-1 victory.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-16, 22-25 and 25-17.

Outside hitter Aasia McNeill led the Red Hawks (3-0, 1-0 in Region 10) with 14 kills and 16 digs, while right side Saniya Harris added 11 kills and one block.

Setter Amber Barker aided the CVCC attack with a team-high 31 assists, while libero Caitlin Dailey paced Catawba Valley defensively with 24 digs.

The CVCC volleyball team returns to action on Thursday for its home conference opener against Bryant & Stratton. Match time is set for 6 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.

Fans are not permitted to attend, but the match will be streamed exclusively on the Red Hawks YouTube page — youtube.com/cvccredhawks/live<http://youtube.com/cvccredhawks/live>