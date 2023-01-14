Tags
One person was airlifted with serious injuries from a fall on 18th Street NE in Hickory, according to emergency personnel.
A Taylorsville woman died when vehicles collided on N.C. Highway 127 in Alexander County on Tuesday morning.
Authorities have identified the body of a woman found in a wooded area on Plateau Road on Wednesday.
The body of a woman was found in a wooded area on Plateau Road on Wednesday.
A body was found on Tuesday near a Denver home where a woman was shot and killed on Monday, according to a news release from the Lincoln Count…
A Hickory man has been linked to a body found in Conover in December, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
A worker who fell through a warehouse roof on Tuesday is still in critical condition, according to a family member.
A Grandview Middle School basketball coach’s Conover home caught fire Tuesday afternoon.
The pedestrian bridge that will span U.S. Highway 321 has been brought to the work site, though it is not clear when the bridge will be placed…
A small earthquake occurred in Catawba County shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
