NFL Hall of Famer to speak to LR football players; Ronnie Lott to be on campus in October

An NFL Hall of Famer will be in Hickory this month to speak to the Lenoir-Rhyne football team.

Ronnie Lott, a four-time Super Bowl champion and 2000 National Football League Hall Of Fame inductee, will make his annual visit to speak to the team Oct. 20, according to a release from the university.

“Our players and staff could not be more excited to welcome Ronnie Lott back to LR,” head coach Mike Jacobs said in the release. “The opportunity for our young men to hear from and spend time with someone who is not only in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a Super Bowl champion and a collegiate national champion, but who has had a tremendous impact on and off the field is invaluable. It is truly a unique experience.”

In 2003, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team established a post-game award called the Heavy Hitter Award in honor of Lott. The award is sponsored by Southside Power and Fitness, which makes a contribution to Habitat For Humanity in the name of each week’s winner, the release said.

“We are fortunate to have outstanding supporters like Ronnie Lott to come inspire our team to become Heavy Hitters not only on the field but in life,” Kim Pate, director of athletics, said in the release. “We appreciate John Moretz for his longstanding support and sponsorship of the Heavy Hitter award through SouthSide Power and Fitness and his passion for the Bears.”

Heavy Hitter Award winners also are challenged to make an impact in the community.

The award’s name comes from Lott’s style of play in the 1980s and early 1990s, the release said.

Lott also is a member of the NFL’s 75th Anniversary Team.