Newton Parks and Rec hosts car bingo
NEWTON —The Newton Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to present April Fools’ Car Bingo on Thursday, April 1.

Participants may choose between a 10:30 a.m. session or a 5:30 p.m. session. Players will park in the lower parking lot at the Newton Recreation Center and remain in their vehicles for some entertaining, socially distant rounds of bingo.

Cost is $5 for 10 games in each session, and snacks and drinks are included. Join the fun and honk your horn when you have B-I-N-G-O!

Reservations are required by calling the Newton Parks and Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.

