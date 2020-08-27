Former state lawmaker accepts plea agreement

In a document detailing what led to the charges, U.S. attorneys wrote that Lewis opened a bank account in summer 2018 for a fictitious entity whose title appeared similar to the state Republican Party. In turn, Lewis took checks totaling $65,000 coming from his campaign coffers and put them in that account. The money was then used by Lewis Farms and to pay the rent on his home, the document says. The state GOP is not associated with the entity Lewis used to disguise the transfers.

Earlier in the year, Lewis made about $300,000 in transfers from his campaign account to his bank account for his farm, according to the document. Lewis had said his farming business had been struggling for several years. The government said Lewis ultimately reimbursed his campaign for what he transferred and ultimately sent $65,000 to the state party, in keeping with what the campaign reported in reports.

It’s unclear if Lewis, who resigned from his House seat last week just before the charges became public, faces a state campaign finance investigation. He had already announced last month he would not seek reelection in November.