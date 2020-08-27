Cooper's budget proposal includes Medicaid expansion, bonds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper recommended to legislators on Wednesday how to spend the state's remaining COVID-19 federal relief dollars, mainly for public health, K-12 schools and local governments.

But the Democrat also wants to adjust now the annual state government spending plan that began July 1. He's asking to spend $559 million more in state dollars for things such as disaster relief and education for at-risk students. He also wants teacher bonuses well beyond what Republican lawmakers approved in June.

Policy and other spending prescriptions favored for years by Cooper — Medicaid expansion and over $5 billion in proposed new debt for capital projects and infrastructure among them — also were attached to the budget plan. They are likely to be idled by GOP leaders controlling the legislature.

The General Assembly returns Sept. 2 and is only expected to meet for two or three days. And Senate Republicans have already warned against spending unexpected tax collections now — like Cooper is doing — when there's so much uncertainty about the state's economy due to the coronavirus.

Cooper and his budget director sounded comfortable about spending additional state funds for what the governor considers critical needs.