Bob Richardson knew a professional photographer was coming to snap his picture the other day.

(OK. OK. OK. So it was no pro. It was a garden-variety goof with an iPhone. So sue me.)

Anyhow, rather than worrying over his hair or wardrobe choice — Richardson is, shall we say, decidedly unfussy — he spent more time digging out the exact right prop.

The cover to Bruce Springsteen’s 1978 classic “Darkness on the Edge of Town”

Why, perchance?

Because Richardson is a Springsteen fanatic, has been for decades and, through the kindness of a complete stranger, he’ll be taking his entire family to see the Boss next month in Greensboro.

But he’s no ordinary fan-boy.

His passion runs deeper than a teenage connection to “Born to Run” — and for good reason.

“I’m an alcoholic and an addict,” he said matter-of-factly. “In 1997 I was in a halfway house in Reidsville, North Carolina.

“I saw that cassette in the public and put it in my Walkman. Remember those? I hadn’t heard the song ‘Factory’ in 10 years. But as soon as I did, I knew I was going to get better.”

(“Factory” is what its title implies, a song about a working man punching the clock day after day after day.)

These days, Richardson works as an addiction counselor. It’s hardly a lucrative way to earn a living, but he gets by.

But Springsteen tickets, starting $175 per, would have been an outrageous purchase.

Plus, the Boss — once revered as the American working-class balladeer — has been subject to harsh but fair criticism for his support of “dynamic” ticket pricing.

Personally, I’d call it unfettered capitalism, an artist demanding to be paid what the free market allows. But that’s neither here nor there.

“Ticket prices are ridiculous. I was torn between being (ticked) off at him and (ticked) off at Ticketmaster,” Richardson said. “I wasn’t going to go.”

Then at a friend’s suggestion, he took a flier, wrote his story and Tweeted it at a nonprofit called Brucefunds.org — a website that matches people willing to donate tickets with fans who can’t afford to go.

Ordinarily, it’s a crapshoot. The wait can be weeks or months, and someone selected might not even find out until the day of the show.

Richardson, after tweeting why Bruce Springsteen meant so much to him, learned within hours that some kind soul he’ll likely never meet would give him four tickets so he could take his family.

So for the 19th time since 1975, Bob Richardson will be taking in a Bruce Springsteen concert that he’d all but written off thanks to the generosity of a stranger.

“Bruce pulled me through. I’m an addict and an alcoholic,” he said. “Bruce pulled me through that and it was profound, personal and important.”