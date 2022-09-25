Pandemic spurs alarming rises in childhood obesity in NC, doctors, researchers say

Add childhood obesity to the list of problems that grew worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there was no clear trend of improvement prior to the pandemic, Dr. Suzanne Lazorick said, the pandemic clearly accelerated weight issues among children.

“There was an intense period of worsening while schools were shut down, but it’s now been a prolonged period of life not yet ... getting back to normal,” Lazorick said. “So kids who were a healthy weight tended to bump up more than they normally would during that period. The kids who were overweight or obese before that period got significantly worse over the course of that year.”

Lazorick, a professor of pediatrics and public health at East Carolina University, has seen evidence of the trend through her work at the ECU Pediatric Healthy Weight Research & Treatment Center in Greenville, N.C.

The center treats children with obesity based on referrals from primary care doctors.

She estimated the number of referrals to the center grew by 30% during the second half of 2021. Lazorick attributed that increase to children going back in for checkups and their doctors noticing concerning levels of weight gain.

She said some children gained 30 pounds in a year when they should have added just five. There were also significant numbers of children gaining up to a pound a week, what Lazorick called an “alarming rate of gain for an 8-year-old or a 10-year-old.”

“Alarming” is also the word Kim Pennington uses to describe what she has seen at her own clinic, the Solmaz Institute at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory.

The institute uses mentoring to assist school-age children and young adults. Interns work with the clinic patients to improve health through physical activity and nutrition.

Since the pandemic, Pennington noted she has seen young people come in with conditions such as fatty liver. Fatty liver disease tends to be more common among older people, according to the Mayo Clinic.

She attributes much of the problem to increasingly sedentary lifestyles during the pandemic, including more time spent looking at screens as well as the general loss of daily routine provided by school.

“Just being away from that structured school environment did a number on these kids, and they really struggled,” Pennington said.

Childhood obesity in NC by the numbers

While there is not enough data yet to see if the childhood obesity trend has stabilized, Lazorick says she sees some signs of a potential leveling off, including fewer referrals to the center.

Some of the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and other sources is from years just prior to or during the first year of the pandemic.

The numbers show that while North Carolina does not have the worst childhood obesity problem in the country, there is plenty of room for improvement.

Perhaps the worst piece of data: With a 19.8% rate of obesity among children aged 10 to 17, North Carolina ranks in the top 10 in the nation for obesity in that group, according to the 2019-20 National Survey of Children’s Health.

The survey is conducted by the Health Resources and Services Administration Maternal and Child Health Bureau, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The other states making up the top 10 — Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas and South Carolina — tend to have populations ranking toward the middle of the pack or in the lower half.

North Carolina is one of only two states to place in the top 10 for both obesity in ages 10-17 and overall population, along with Texas.

The state fares a bit better in data on other subgroups.

Among high school-age students specifically, the state ranks 18th in obesity with 15.4% of high schoolers who are obese, on par with the national figure of 15.5%, according to 2019 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

North Carolina is tied with Pennsylvania for the 18th spot in the data set which also includes Washington D.C. and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

North Carolina’s 15.4% obesity rate for high schoolers is on par with the national figure of 15.5%.

Among 2-to 4-year-olds whose families qualify for WIC, a federal program that pays for groceries considered nutritious, 14.1% were considered obese, according to 2020 CDC data. That’s a lower rate than 25 other states.

‘Health over weight’

When it comes to tackling the problem of childhood obesity in North Carolina, there are not a ton of treatment options, Pennington said.

“You need a team approach to be effective and supportive for children and youth and that’s a tough program to pull together and it can be very costly, so we don’t have a lot in North Carolina,” Pennington said.

Some researchers on the topic of childhood obesity, such as University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill doctoral candidate Emily Welker Duffy, point to social welfare and economic programs as a means of improving the health of children and their families.

Duffy specifically mentions policies promoting livable wages and expansion of programs such as food stamps and Medicaid.

The last item on that list, the expansion of the Medicaid program under Obamacare, has been hotly debated for the last decade in North Carolina.

North Carolina is one of 12 states opting against expanding Medicaid access to adults with incomes equal to 138% of the federal poverty rate, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Dr. Olga Gupta, who works with patients in the Duke University Health System, said one challenge is that the programs that are most effective tend to take significant time investments.

“Some families just don’t have the bandwidth or the time to contribute to that,” Gupta said.

She added that is critical to avoid shame while in the process of trying to help children.

“The first step that we all need to take as health care providers and families and parents is to be able talk with children about obesity in a way that’s nonjudgmental,” she said. “You know, to avoid the blame game and not to punish about weight or food but to really concentrate on health over weight.”